iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.