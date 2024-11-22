iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66. 6,561 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.51.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
