iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 17,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Get iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.