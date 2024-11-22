iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 255,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 146,491 shares.The stock last traded at $24.84 and had previously closed at $24.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDX. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,136,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,185 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,525,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 220.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 197,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 573,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

