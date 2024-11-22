iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,606 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

