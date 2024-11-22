iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.71, with a volume of 4481572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.