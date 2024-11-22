iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

