iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The firm has a market cap of $515.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

