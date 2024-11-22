Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ISBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.84. 1,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Isabella Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

