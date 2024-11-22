iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iQIYI traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 4,196,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,754,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IQ. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iQIYI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

