Investors Research Corp Buys New Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.
Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MTBA stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $51.97.
Simplify MBS ETF Profile
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
