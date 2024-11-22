Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 49,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,900 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 9.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

LUNR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,230. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 138,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $1,538,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,200.90. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,001. This trade represents a 52.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,763,571 shares of company stock worth $38,671,383. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.