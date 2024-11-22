Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

11/19/2024 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $211.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $236.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $184.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $203.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $261.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $212.92 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

10/3/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Apple had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,329,168. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 20,372.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,347,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $219,829,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,886,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,074,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,857,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,542,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,859,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,779,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $3,026,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.