Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Viper Energy (VNOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viper Energy (NASDAQ: VNOM):

11/21/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Viper Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 358,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

