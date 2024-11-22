Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.56, with a volume of 181975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

