Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.5% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PBCay One RSC Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 183.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $505.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

