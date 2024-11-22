Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $679.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $635.12 and its 200 day moving average is $631.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.06.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

