Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 287,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

