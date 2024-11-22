Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 85861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.57 million, a PE ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technology products worldwide. The company offers products for acute care comprising developmental care, diagnostics, intensive care, monitoring, neonatal, obstetrics, operating theatres, pain management and developmental, respiratory, resus, thermo regulatory, and transport areas.

Featured Stories

