Insider Selling: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) CAO Sells 440 Shares of Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) CAO Brian H. Zander sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $24,926.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,976.05. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WPC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 885,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,571. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 247.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

