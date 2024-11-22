Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CEO Sells $619,079.28 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $619,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,105.84. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UNF traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $200.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $205.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 67.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 255.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

