Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CEO Sells $619,079.28 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $619,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,105.84. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
UniFirst Price Performance
Shares of UNF traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $200.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $205.38.
UniFirst Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNF
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UniFirst
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.