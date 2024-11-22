Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells 644 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 644 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $14,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $511,698.32. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

