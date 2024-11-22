Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells 17,592 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $259,833.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 377,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,535.04. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spire Global Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Spire Global stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 506,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $388.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $629,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Spire Global by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

