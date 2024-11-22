Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 138,391 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

