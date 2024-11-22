Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells 224,152 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05.

Shares of JCI traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 1,591,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,922. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,692,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

