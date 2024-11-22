Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Sells 31,510 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Jason Ryan sold 31,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $2,246,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,127.20. This represents a 67.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $73.68. 108,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 193.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research upped their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeneDx

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.