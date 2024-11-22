Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Sells 31,510 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Jason Ryan sold 31,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $2,246,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,127.20. This represents a 67.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
GeneDx Stock Performance
WGS stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $73.68. 108,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.11.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research upped their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
