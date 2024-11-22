Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 22,307 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,173.74. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87.

WGS stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

WGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

