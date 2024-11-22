Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells 4,156 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,540 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,760,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,853 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 131,743 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 33.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

