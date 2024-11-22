Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 24,607 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,068,492.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,995,025.30. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $3,075,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, William Scott Martin sold 10,298 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,297,650.98.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, William Scott Martin sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00.
Shares of BANF traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.98. 119,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,936,000 after acquiring an additional 573,224 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,370,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
