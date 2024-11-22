Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 24,607 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,068,492.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,995,025.30. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $3,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, William Scott Martin sold 10,298 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,297,650.98.

On Wednesday, November 6th, William Scott Martin sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.98. 119,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,936,000 after acquiring an additional 573,224 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,370,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on BANF

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.