Insider Buying: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Buys 4,182 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani bought 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $15,473.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,000. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Payam Zamani acquired 20,420 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $71,265.80.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani bought 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Payam Zamani acquired 1,580,180 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5,420,020.00 per share, with a total value of $8,564,607,203,600.00.
Inspirato Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of ISPO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 7,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
