Insider Buying: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Buys 4,182 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani bought 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $15,473.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,000. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Payam Zamani acquired 20,420 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $71,265.80.

On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani bought 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

Inspirato Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ISPO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 7,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

