Insider Buying: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00.

Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Dubkowski acquired 5,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,441.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$4,759.92.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

