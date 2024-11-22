Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 69,218 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 69,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $3,262,244.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Ashok Mishra sold 92,726 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $4,002,054.16.
Innodata Stock Performance
NASDAQ INOD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 2,051,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,637. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 2.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Innodata by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Innodata by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Innodata by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
