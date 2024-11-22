Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.00). Approximately 2,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.01).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.57. The stock has a market cap of £11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

