Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $2,849,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

