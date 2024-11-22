ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” Rating

Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,165,078 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

