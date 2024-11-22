HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.30), with a volume of 72089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.15 ($0.32).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.19.
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HydrogenOne Capital Growth
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.