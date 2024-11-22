HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.30), with a volume of 72089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.15 ($0.32).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.19.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

