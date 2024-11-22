HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.90. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 37,858 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 98.1% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 74.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 362.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 49,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED



HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

