Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.72 and last traded at $292.56. 487,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,867,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.78.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 261,025.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after buying an additional 738,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

