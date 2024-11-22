Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 27,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $374,848.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,179,326.98. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $132,539.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,985.61. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,282 shares of company stock valued at $541,733. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

