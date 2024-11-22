Hop Protocol (HOP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $85,214.49

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $1.25 million and $85,214.49 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

