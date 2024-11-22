HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for GH Research

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for GH Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GHRS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GH Research

GH Research Price Performance

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. GH Research has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,163 shares during the quarter. GH Research makes up 16.7% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 7.62% of GH Research worth $46,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.