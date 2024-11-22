Harri U. Kulovaara Sells 3,256 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $238.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,125. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
