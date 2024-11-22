Harri U. Kulovaara Sells 3,256 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $238.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,125. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.