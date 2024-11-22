Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Wedbush upgraded Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair upgraded Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $12.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,182. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

