Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TV. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

