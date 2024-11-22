Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.64 and last traded at C$49.59, with a volume of 279488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2 %

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$1,306,800.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $4,139,548. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

