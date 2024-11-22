GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 9.9% – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.39. 10,174,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 4,041,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

