GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 290,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,077,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAF

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 55.21% and a negative return on equity of 459.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GrafTech International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in GrafTech International by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.