GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.52 and last traded at $193.14. Approximately 127,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,450,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,845 shares of company stock worth $4,803,380. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.