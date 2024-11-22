GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 871 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $403.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.34 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

