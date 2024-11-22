Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Increased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 795.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Globant by 20.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 97.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 76,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $222.37 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.